Indiana man convicted in April slaying of barbershop owner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A man arrested last spring in Mississippi in the fatal shooting of an Indiana barber has been convicted in that slaying.

An Allen County jury convicted 35-year-old James Dodson Jr. of Fort Wayne on Wednesday of murder and criminal recklessness in 46-year-old Michael LoVett Jr.'s killing.

The Journal Gazette reports that LoVett was slain in April outside his Fort Wayne barbershop.

Prosecutors say Dodson entered the barbershop for a haircut, but got into an argument and left before his haircut was finished. Dodson allegedly later returned to the shop with two other men and confronted LoVett before he was killed.

Police are still trying to identify a second man who allegedly fired shots at LoVett.

Dodson was arrested in May by federal agents in the northeast Mississippi city of Starkville.

