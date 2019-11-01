Immigrant hides in courthouse, avoids federal agents

DERBY, Conn. (AP) — An immigrant sought by federal agents has eluded them by hiding in the public defender's office at a Connecticut courthouse for more than seven hours.

Domar Shearer was in Derby Superior Court on Thursday to appear for two misdemeanor cases against him.

Federal immigration agents went to the courthouse to try to detain the 23-year-old from Jamaica. Authorities say he has overstayed a visa and is in the country illegally.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports Shearer learned about the agents and was told the public defenders' office was the only place they couldn't go. Immigrant rights activists also showed up to support Shearer.

The agents left the courthouse after it closed at 5 p.m. Shearer left minutes later with his wife, who said they were going to a "safe" location.

