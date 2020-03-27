Highway patrol trooper shot, manhunt on in northeast Nevada

ELY, Nev. (AP) — A highway patrol trooper was shot during a confrontation a little before dawn Friday in a remote area of northeast Nevada, and a search was launched for an assailant, authorities said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol did not immediately provide information about the condition of the patrol officer involved in the incident about 6 a.m. on U.S. 93 near the White Pine County seat of Ely.

The shooting happened while the trooper was assisting a motorist on the highway, almost 250 miles north of Las Vegas and 250 miles east of Reno, the agency said.

Trooper Hannah DeGoey said the incident was active and updates would be provided later.

A White Pine County sheriff's dispatcher said no one was immediately available to provide information.