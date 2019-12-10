https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/Henderson-police-Officer-shoots-wounds-14895956.php
Henderson police: Officer shoots, wounds knife-wielding man
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A Henderson police officer shot and wounded a knife-wielding man during an encounter at a sports bar Tuesday, a police spokesman said.
Lt. Kirk Moore said the shooting occurred after officers responded to a call reporting a disturbance at the bar.
Details on circumstances leading up to the shooting weren't released.
The wounded man was said to be hospitalized in stable condition. His identity wasn't released.
View Comments