Hawaii man convicted of manslaughter for machete attack

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii man has been convicted of manslaughter for a fatal machete attack at a Maui shopping center against a man he says was a demon.

The Maui News reported Thursday that 24-year-old Kumulipo Sylva was not convicted of the original charge of second-degree murder for the March 2018 death of 35-year-old Eduardo Alejandro Cerezo.

A jury convicted Sylva Wednesday for manslaughter based on extreme mental or emotional disturbance.

Authorities say Cerezo and another man were drinking alcohol in a public bathroom at the Queen Kaahumanu Center when Sylva struck Cerezo in the neck, killing him instantly.

Sylva testified Cerezo was one of "Satan's minions."

Sylva's defense attorney says he was suffering from a mental disorder that caused him to experience delusions.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 24.

___

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com