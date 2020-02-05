Hawaii lawmakers aim to address gun violence, mental health

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled several measures to prevent gun violence and boost mental health care weeks after a Honolulu resident fatally shot two police officers, started a fire that burned down several homes, and killed his landlord and himself.

“That tragedy has heightened the urgency with which we are considering measures dealing with gun violence and mental health,” said Rep. Gregg Takayama, the chairman of the House public safety committee said at a news conference.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard and members of Gov. David Ige’s administration joined the announcement held by members of the House and Senate majority caucuses.

“Please don’t forget our two officers who died, and let’s move these things forward and get our people and our communities the help that they need,” Ballard said.

Honolulu police said the instigator of the Jan. 19 violence, Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel, didn’t have any firearm permits. It’s not known how he obtained a gun.

A friend of his landlord Lois Cain said Cain kept her late husband’s guns in a storage cabinet underneath her bed, though the friend wasn’t sure if this was still the case this year.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Chris Lee said one bill would address what happens when a gun owner passes away and leaves his or her weapons behind — including who would be responsible for the firearms so they don’t fall into the wrong hands.

Lawmakers have introduced other gun violence measures not directly related to last month’s incident. One would prohibit possessing a firearm while intoxicated.