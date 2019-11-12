Guardian charged in death of 4-year-old Philadelphia girl

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a guardian has been charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old Philadelphia girl who was previously thought to have fallen out a second-floor window.

The district attorney's office said Tuesday that 38-year-old Samilya Brown was charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child and more in the death of Zya Singleton.

Police were called Oct. 30 to a home in Fairmount. Brown told police Zya had fallen out of a bedroom window after playing with a cat. Authorities say an examination of Zya's body was inconsistent with Brown's story. Zya died Nov. 3.

Officials say the medical examiner found evidence of abuse to Zya including bite marks, open wounds, burns and signs of malnourishment.

Brown is being held without bail. No attorney information is listed for her.