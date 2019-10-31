Guard fatally shoots inmate during California prison attack

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a California prison guard fatally shot an inmate who was attacking another convict.

The state corrections department says the slain inmate was one of two attacking a third inmate Wednesday evening in a dayroom at maximum security California State Prison, Sacramento.

A correctional officer fired one rifle shot, killing one of the attackers. The department says it is against use of force rules to fire warning shots inside housing units because of the danger ricocheting bullets would cause to other inmates and employees.

The victim of the stabbing attack is being treated for his injuries at an outside hospital. No employees were injured at the prison, which houses about 2,100 inmates east of Sacramento.

Officials aren't releasing the dead inmate's name until relatives are notified.