Group of Polish lawmakers wants Donald Tusk in court

European Council President Donald Tusk walks by the EU flag prior to a meeting with Lithuania's Gitanas Nauseda at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The British parliament moved to take a no-deal Brexit off the table, raising questions about whether the deadline for Britain to leave should be pushed back beyond October 31. less European Council President Donald Tusk walks by the EU flag prior to a meeting with Lithuania's Gitanas Nauseda at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The British parliament ... more Photo: Francisco Seco, AP Photo: Francisco Seco, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Group of Polish lawmakers wants Donald Tusk in court 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A group of Polish lawmakers says former prime minister and current European Council President Donald Tusk should face a special court for allegedly failing to protect the nation's tax system from fraud.

After a year of testimonies from former state officials, including from Tusk, a parliamentary commission said Friday that it found that in 2008-2014 the government under Tusk neglected information of large-scale value-added sales tax evasion.

The commission estimated the losses at billions of dollars.

It concluded that Tusk and his finance minister of the time should face a court for government members.

The commission is dominated by the current ruling party, who are rivals of Tusk's own party and are wary of Tusk's continuing influence on Polish politics ahead of general and presidential elections.