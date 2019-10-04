Groom-to-be accused of sexually assaulting wedding guest

SMITHFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state police say a groom-to-be sexually assaulted one of his guests two days before his wedding.

Prosecutors say Daniel Carney is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of an unconscious person and indecent assault. It wasn’t known Friday if the 28-year-old Stroudsburg man has retained an attorney.

Authorities say the victim, a 29-year-old Oregon woman, said she was sexually assaulted at a hotel in Smithfield on Aug. 30. The woman told police she was in town to attend Carney’s Sept. 1 wedding and said the assault occurred in a downstairs men’s locker room.