Governor to bring Tree of Life mezuzah to Holocaust memorial

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When Gov. Tom Wolf visits Holocaust memorials in Lithuania and Poland, he'll carry the mezuzah that was on the office door of Rabbi Jeffrey Myers when a gunman burst into Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue last year and killed 11 people.

Wolf said Friday that he called Myers ahead of his trip to the two countries, where he'll also visit Pennsylvania National Guard troops, speak to the American Chamber of Commerce in Lithuania and meet with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

Wolf asked Myers how he could honor the synagogue shooting victims.

At Myers' suggestion, Wolf says he'll carry the ornate mezuzah and sign the victims' names in memorial books at the Paneriai Holocaust Memorial, where many Lithuanian Jews were executed, and at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland.