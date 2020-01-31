Georgia man accused of threatening to shoot up workplace

BARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia have arrested a man they say made comments to a co-worker about bringing an assault rifle to work and “shooting up the place.”

Michael C. Hudgins, 24, was arrested Tuesday on a terroristic threats and acts charge, as well as gun and drug charges, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday.

Hudgins was an employee of Continental Tire's Aldora Mills facility in Barnesville. He told another employee that he planned to bring an AK 47 rifle to work and told that person not to come to work Saturday because that's when he planned to carry out his attack, the release says.

GBI agents and Lamar County Sheriff's Office investigators went to Hudgins' home on Tuesday. They determined he was on first offender probation from a prior arrest and had seven guns that were prohibited under his probation conditions. They also found methamphetamine and marijuana in an outbuilding on the property, the release says.

It was not immediately clear whether Hudgins had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.