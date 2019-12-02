Fulton man shot mistakenly believed he was entering his home

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — Fulton police are investigating a shooting of a man who may have mistakenly thought he was entering his own house.

Police Chief Steve Myers said Monday several questions remain about the shooting early Saturday.

KRCG reports Myers said the occupant of the home admitted shooting the man. He said the occupant reported the man who was shot thought it was his house despite being told several times that it wasn’t.

Myers said evidence at the scene indicated the man who was shot forced his way into the home. He didn’t have a weapon.

The chief called the shooting a tragedy for both families involved.

The man’s name won’t be released until an autopsy is completed.

