Four Florida teens face charges in train depot fire

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four Florida teens have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a defunct train station and injured a firefighter, officials said.

The fire occurred Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, the Palm Beach Post reported. The Atlantic High School students suspected of starting the blaze face arson and burglary charges, Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Dani Moschella said.

About 30 Delray Beach and Palm Beach County rescue workers responded to the scene, officials said. A Delray Beach firefighter sustained burns to his neck and ears while entering the building. He was treated at a nearby hospital, officials said.

As crews worked, a 911 caller reported seeing a group of young males run from area. Police detectives obtained surveillance video from a nearby business to identify and locate the teens, Moschella said.

The railroad tracks near the station were shut down for several hours, disrupting Tri-Rail service, officials said. The commuter rail-line had resumed normal operations by the afternoon.

The depot was constructed in 1927 and was used as train station until 1991. It was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1986. The city of Delray Beach bought it in 2005 with plans of a $325,000 renovation. It had most recently been used to store lawn maintenance equipment.