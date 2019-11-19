Fort Wayne man gets suspended sentence for molesting 2 teens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne man who once faced 13 charges related to child molesting has avoided time in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull sentenced 49-year-old Steven Wells to a three-year suspended prison sentence and ordered him to spend four years on probation, as called for in a plea agreement he reached with prosecutors.

Wells also was ordered not to contact the girls. The 11 other charges were dismissed.

Court records state Wells admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old girl and abusing a 13-year-old girl who has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old. The abuse happened between 2012 and 2016.

Wells signed court documents and then was released on his own recognizance following the Friday hearing.