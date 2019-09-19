Former restaurateur allegedly steals truck from police

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut restaurateur accused of stealing his truck back after police seized it has been denied permission to travel overseas.

Police say a year after the vehicle was seized, Anthony Villano sent a tow truck to retrieve the vehicle from the Milford police parking lot.

Police seized the truck after charging the 59-year-old Orange man with first-degree larceny following a complaint from a former business partner who alleged Villano used the company's credit line without authorization to buy the vehicle.

The Connecticut Post reports that Villano, the former owner of two restaurants, was in court Wednesday to seek permission to travel to Italy.

Judge Peter Brown denied the request, saying he imposed "stringent" conditions of release because Villano faces a "multiplicity of charges."

Villano said in court "I've done nothing wrong."

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com