Former priest accused of sexual assault pleads not guilty

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut priest accused of sexually assaulting one boy and groping another has pleaded not guilty.

Jaime Marin-Cardona, 51, of Danbury, pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to child and illegal sexual contact, the Danbury News-Times reported on Monday.

Marin-Cardona is accused of grooming two boys over four years. The alleged abuse began the same year Marin-Cardona became a priest at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in 2014.

Marin-Cardona was placed on administrative leave Dec. 11 after the Diocese of Bridgeport’s sexual misconduct review board learned there were substantiated abuse allegations against him.

He turned himself in to Danbury police Jan. 3 and was released on $500,000 bond this month. He was required to wear a tracking device and comply with protective orders.

Marin-Cardona’s criminal defense lawyer Robert Golger has said his client maintains his innocence and is “looking forward to his day in court.”

The former priest's next court date is scheduled for March 13.