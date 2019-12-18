Former police officer acquitted of 3 charges, including rape

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A jury in Delaware has mostly sided with a former police officer who was accused of forcing a woman to perform a sexual act or go to jail.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Wednesday that Thomas Oliver Jr. was convicted of official misconduct. But he was acquitted of rape, sexual extortion and having sex with someone in police custody.

Oliver was first charged in February. He resigned from the Wilmington Police Department in August.

Prosecutors had said Oliver abused his power as a police officer and forced a woman to preform oral sex in his patrol car. She was wanted for a misdemeanor probation violation.

Oliver and his attorneys claimed the encounter was consensual and that Oliver didn't know the woman's criminal history.

The jury had begun deliberating Monday afternoon.