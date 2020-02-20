Former chamber of commerce clerk charged with theft

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former Webster City Chamber of Commerce administrative assistant has been accused of stealing more than $149,000 from the organization.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release Wednesday that 40-year-old Leah Mulholland is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, theft, forgery and unauthorized use of a credit card. She was arrested Wednesday. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

A state audit last year discovered improper payments for hotels, restaurants, a hair salon and other items. Mulholland had admitted to three chamber officials that she'd misused chamber funds.

Investigators discovered that Mulholland had issued 247 unauthorized checks totaling more than $149,000 from March 2015 through June 2018, the public safety department said.