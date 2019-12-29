Former US attorney in southern Illinois charged with 3rd DUI

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney Steve Wigginton has been charged with driving under the influence for the third time since 2017, according to police.

Wigginton of Troy was arrested Thursday in Edwardsville, according to Police Chief Jay Keeven. He said more details would likely be available Monday.

Wigginton's court date in the most recent case is Feb. 5.

A message left Sunday for a Wigginton attorney wasn't immediately returned. A listed Illinois phone number for him was no longer valid, according to a person who answered Sunday.

He resigned as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois in 2015 after being appointed in 2010.

Wigginton was charged with a DUI on News Year's Eve in 2018. Court records show his next hearing in that case is Thursday.

In May 2017, he was arrested on charges of drunken driving, leaving the scene of a crash and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash. He pleaded guilty to the DUI charge and the other charges were dismissed.