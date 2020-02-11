Former Pine Ridge doctor sentenced for child sex abuse

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A former Indian Health Service pediatrician was sentenced Monday for sexually abusing Native American children while on the Pine Ridge reservation in South Dakota.

Stanley Patrick Weber, 71, of Spearfish was sentenced in federal court to five consecutive life sentences for five aggravated sexual abuse charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Weber also was sentenced to 15 years on each of three counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Weber was sentenced last year to 18 years in prison for similar crimes against boys on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Montana. His sentences in South Dakota all will be served consecutively to each other and also consecutive to his Montana sentence, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Weber also was ordered to pay $800,000 in fines. The government says evidence at his trial showed that Weber sexually abused multiple Native American children between 1999 and 2011 while he was employed as an IHS pediatrician at Pine Ridge.

U.S. Attorney for South Dakota Ron Parsons said the sentence ensures that Weber “will never roam free again.”