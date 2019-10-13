Former Colorado soldier sentenced to life for fatal shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A former soldier who was stationed at Colorado's Fort Carson has been sentenced to life in prison for a fatal shooting in a nearby community.

The Gazette reported a jury convicted 21-year-old Wayne Sellers IV of first-degree murder in the October 2018 slaying of 20-year-old Kenyatta Horne.

A judge sentenced Sellers to a mandatory life term plus a maximum sentence of 32 years for a robbery committed earlier on the same night.

Prosecutors say Sellers was part of a five-man robbery group that arranged a phony drug deal with Horne, who died of wounds from a shotgun blast.

Authorities say Sellers and another man ambushed Horne outside his parents' home in Security-Widefield, southeast of Colorado Springs.

Sellers' attorneys say he fired 11 rounds from a handgun in self-defense.

