For Ukraine help, Giuliani turned to unlikely Florida fixers

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks at a rally supporting a regime change in Iran outside United Nations headquarters on the first day of the general debate at the U.N. General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in New York.

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Donald Trump sought to get Ukrainian authorities to investigate Joe Biden, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani turned to a pair of Soviet-born business partners from Florida who made more than a half million dollars in donations to Republicans while facing lawsuits from disgruntled investors over unpaid debts.

Documents show Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman used wire transfers from a company they controlled to make a $325,000 donation to a Trump-allied political action committee in 2018.

That helped the relatively unknown entrepreneurs gain access to the president at the White House. Earlier this year, they reportedly visited a top prosecutor in the Ukraine and set up a meeting with him and Giuliani in New York.

Giuliani's efforts are at the heart of a burgeoning congressional impeachment inquiry of Trump.