Florida teens arrested over Snapchat video with guns

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they've arrested three teens at a Florida grocery store over an online video that shows them with guns.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office arrest reports say two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were taken into custody Tuesday at a Wesley Chapel Publix. Deputies say someone reported a Snapchat video of the boys holding pistols and racking the slides inside the store's bathroom.

Deputies responded to the store and reported finding the group in the dairy section. Investigators say the two older boys each had a handgun, one of which had been reported stolen. The younger boy had a backpack with a single round of ammunition inside. One of the teens also had a stolen credit card.

Wesley Chapel is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Tampa.