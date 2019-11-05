Florida grandma faces DUI manslaughter in grandchild's death

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman who state troopers say was driving with her 10-month-old grandchild on her lap when she crashed into an Interstate 4 guard rail is now facing DUI manslaughter charges.

The Tampa Bay Times reports 50-year-old Helen Mention and the child were injured in the Oct. 25 crash near Tampa. The baby died three days later.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Mention blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the level that Florida presumes impairment.

Mention was arrested Monday. She's also charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, careless driving and violating Florida's child restraint law.

State court records show Mention's arrest record dates to 1991. Her last driving offense was in January 2018. She was convicted of reckless driving.

An attorney wasn't listed on jail records.