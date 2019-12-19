First court appearance pushed back in tree farmer killing

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Court officials on Thursday postponed the first appearance of a man charged with the random killing of a Maine tree farmer.

Quinton Hanna, 22, of Freeport, is charged with murder in the death of James Pearson, 82, of Scarborough. Police said Hanna killed Pearson, a fixture in the community for decades, in his front yard on Sunday.

The medical examiner's office determined Pearson was stabbed to death.

Hanna was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday, but court officials said it was postponed. They said a new date for an initial appearance wasn't immediately set.

Hanna also faces numerous charges stemming from the assault of a West Bath woman on Sunday.

Police arrested him on Sunday in Brunswick. He was charged with the murder of Pearson on Tuesday.

Hanna's attorney, Andrew Wright, did not respond to a request for comment.