Firefighter, woman killed when fire roars through log cabin

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a log cabin in Pennsylvania early Monday, killing a woman and a firefighter and injuring the woman's husband, state police said.

The fire in Boiling Springs was reported around 1:30 a.m., state police said. The cabin was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and a state police spokeswoman said one firefighter suffered fatal injuries when a roof collapsed.

The body of a woman who lived in the cabin was discovered on the second floor of the residence. Her husband escaped the flames but suffered undisclosed injuries, authorities said.

The couple's names and further information about them have not been released. It wasn't clear if anyone else was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.