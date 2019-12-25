Fire ravages firehouse in Long Island hamlet

NORTH MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Long Island fire authorities are investigating a fire that tore through a firehouse in North Massapequa on Wednesday morning, destroying multiple pieces of equipment, Nassau County police said.

The blaze, reported at 6:15 a.m., was responded to by multiple fire departments from surrounding areas but firefighters encountered a firehouse already engulfed in flames.

Police said nobody was in the firehouse at the time, though multiple fire vehicles were destroyed.

Authorities said that by late morning, the fire was out and investigators were trying to determine its cause, although it was not believed to be suspicious.