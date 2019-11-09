Fire destroys under-construction restaurant in Maine

BREWER, Maine (AP) — Maine police and fire investigators are going to be searching for the cause of a fire that destroyed an under-construction restaurant along the Penobscot River in the city of Brewer.

The fire at the site of the Whiskey River Smokehouse, which had been scheduled to open within the next few weeks, broke out about 5 p.m. Friday.

When firefighters arrived the building was fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

Brewer Police Chief Jason Moffitt says the department will conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire along with the office of the Maine fire marshal.