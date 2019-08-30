Father, friend face charges in 7-year-old boy's subway death

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The father of a 7-year-old boy who died after he fell between two moving subway cars in Philadelphia last year is now facing manslaughter charges.

Aden Devlin was selling candy with his older brother on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority's Broad Street Line when he slipped and was run over near the Allegheny station in September 2018.

Authorities say the boys' father, 37-year-old Troy Devlin of Philadelphia, and 27-year-old Jahras Edwards, a family friend, were using Devlin's children and other kids to earn money for them.

Besides the manslaughter count, Troy Devlin also faces charges of child endangerment, corruption of minors and reckless endangerment. Edwards is expected face murder charges and other related counts.

It wasn't known Friday if either man has retained an attorney.