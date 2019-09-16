Father arrested after boat kills son in San Francisco Bay

TIBURON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a father has been arrested on manslaughter charges after his 11-year-old son was thrown overboard a boat in the San Francisco Bay and killed after being struck by the vessel.

Tiburon Police say they arrested 57-year-old Javier Burillo, of Belvedere, Sunday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with a vessel, willful harm or injury to a child and operating a boat while under the influence.

Burillo's bail was set at $1 million.

Police say Burillo's 27-year-old son was also thrown overboard from a boat in open waters near Angel Island.

Both were pulled aboard and transported to the Corinthian Yacht Club in Tiburon, where the 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead.

Burillo's older son had cuts to his leg and was transported to a hospital.