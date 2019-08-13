Family, friends hold vigil for 2 slain Las Vegas men

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two 19-year-olds who were shot to death in a Las Vegas home earlier this month were remembered with a candlelight vigil.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports dozens of friends and family gathered in Desert Breeze Park on Monday night to honor Harlee Deborski and Timothy Bailey.

Both men were shot in the head on Aug. 3.

A 19-year-old man was arrested last week on two counts of murder. He's being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Trevor Goldman, a friend of the two men, says the suspect had also been a friend of Deborski and Bailey.

