FBI report: Alaska sexual assault rate highest in nation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A new FBI report says Alaska has the nation’s highest rate of sexual assault and violent crime has increased in the state.

Alaska Public Media reported that the 2018 statistical analysis from the agency’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program says Alaska does not conform to a general national decline in violent crime.

The annual report uses statistics from law enforcement agencies to provide an analysis of crime at the national, state and municipal levels.

The report says violent crime in Alaska increased by 3% from 2017 to 2018 while falling 3% nationally.

The report says Alaska saw an 11% increase in the number of sexual assaults reported to law enforcement, while nationally there were 2.7% more assaults.

The FBI says Alaskans reported four times more sexual assaults than the national rate.

___

Information from: KSKA-FM, http://www.kska.org