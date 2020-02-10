FBI: Woman who shot man at VA hospital was seeking treatment

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities say that a woman who shot a man outside a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in North Carolina was at the facility to seek mental health treatment.

WRAL cited court documents on Monday that said Jasmine Laquanmoyea Thomas was taken to the facility in Fayetteville by her mother. But when they arrived Friday afternoon, the FBI said that Thomas jumped out of the vehicle and shot Michael James Walker.

The FBI said last week that the two people did not know each other.

The FBI said that Walker had just been discharged from the VA hospital and had walked outside to call his wife for a ride home. His condition was unknown on Monday.

Thomas is facing charges of assault with intent to commit murder. She was scheduled to make her first court appearance Monday afternoon.