Ex-wife of slain former NBA player pleads guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright has agreed to a deal in which she pleads guilty to facilitation to first-degree murder and receives a 30-year prison sentence.

Sherra Wright entered the plea Thursday during a hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court in Tennessee.

Lorenzen Wright's body was found in a swampy field in Memphis in July 2010. He had been missing for 10 days before his body was found riddled with bullet wounds. Sherra Wright and co-defendant Billy Turner were charged with first-degree murder and had been scheduled to go to trial Sept. 16.