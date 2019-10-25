Ex-treasurer of Bismarck charity accused of theft

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The former treasurer of a Bismarck charity focused on helping children is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the organization.

Fifty-one-year-old Kathryn Artlip was charged Thursday with stealing $10,000 from Bisman Stiletto over three years. The felony theft charge carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison if convicted.

The Bismarck Tribune reports police say a third-party accountant conducted an audit and found unauthorized cash withdrawals. Detective Lane Masters says Artlip has admitting making the withdrawals.

Bisman Stiletto has organized coat and shoe drives for area children, among other things.

