Ex-police chief who stole heroin sentenced to probation

ELIZABETH, Pa. (AP) — A former police chief in western Pennsylvania who admitted stealing thousands of small bags of heroin and fentanyl from his department's evidence room is not going to prison.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced former 43-year-old Timothy Butler to about four years of probation and 325 hours of community service.

Butler in August pleaded guilty to drug possession, theft and obstruction of the administration of law charges.

He resigned from the Elizabeth Borough department last December after the theft was discovered earlier this month by another officer. Butler worked at the department for 19 years and became chief in 2014.

Authorities say Butler became addicted to heroin after he was prescribed Vicodin for neck and back pain.