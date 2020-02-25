Ex-West Virginia state employee sentenced in wire fraud case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia state worker has been sentenced to more than a year in prison and ordered to pay over $61,000 restitution after pleading guilty to using a state purchasing card to make personal purchases.

Yvonne Dozier, 50, of Boomer, West Virginia, was sentenced in federal court to one year and a day and ordered to pay restitution to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said in a news release Monday.

Dozier pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Nov. 18.

She previously worked for the agency as an accounting tech, the release said. She was assigned a state purchasing card and was permitted to make authorized purchases on behalf of the department, the release said.

From 2014 to 2018, Dozier made hundreds of unauthorized purchases, prosecutors said. She used her purchasing card to pay for personal expenses such as electric, insurance, cable and cellphone bills and vacation rental homes, the release said.