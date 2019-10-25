Ex-SS guard on trial: I saw people led into gas chamber

93-year-old former SS guard Bruno Dey in the concentration camp Stutthof near Danzig, arrives at the regional court in Hamburg, Germany, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. The prosecution accuses the 93-year-old man of aiding and abetting the murder of 5230 people. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP) less 93-year-old former SS guard Bruno Dey in the concentration camp Stutthof near Danzig, arrives at the regional court in Hamburg, Germany, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. The prosecution accuses the 93-year-old man of ... more Photo: Daniel Bockwoldt, AP Photo: Daniel Bockwoldt, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ex-SS guard on trial: I saw people led into gas chamber 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BERLIN (AP) — A former guard at the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp has testified at his trial that he once saw people being led into the gas chamber when he served at the facility.

Bruno Dey, a 93-year-old former SS private, went on trial Oct. 17 at the Hamburg state court. He faces 5,230 counts of accessory to murder for killings while he was at Stutthof from 1944-45, based on the logic that as a guard he helped the camp function.

News agency dpa reported that, when asked Friday by the presiding judge what exactly he saw from the watchtower, Dey replied: "That people were led in, into the gas chamber, that the door was locked."

He said he heard screams shortly afterward, but added: "I didn't know that they were being gassed."