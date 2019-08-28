Ex-Oklahoma probation officer pleads guilty to sex crimes

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A former Oklahoma Department of Corrections probation and parole officer has pleaded guilty to federal sexual assault charges.

Court documents show 35-year-old Steven Powers pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Tulsa to two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and faces two years in prison.

In a signed plea agreement, Powers admitted he sexually assaulted two women he supervised as a probation officer in 2016 and 2017.

As part of the plea deal, Powers agreed to plead guilty to related state sexual misconduct charges and his sentence on the state charges will be served concurrently with the federal sentence.

Powers was charged in the federal case in July and in the state case in December.