Dutch police investigate shooting with 'multiple victims'

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say that multiple people have been shot in a residential street in the city of Dordrecht.

Police in the nearby city of Rotterdam say in a tweet that there are "multiple victims" in the shooting Monday on the southern edge of Dordrecht, but give no further details of their condition.

Police say they are investigating what happened. No further details were immediately available.