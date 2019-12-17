Driver dies after crashing into water by Poulsbo Yacht Club

POULSBO, Wash. (AP) — The 19-year-old driver behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into the water near the Poulsbo Yacht Club has died.

Shane Casey Larson of Poulsbo died Sunday after being rescued from the submerged vehicle in Liberty Bay Saturday morning, Poulsbo Police Chief Dan Schoonmaker said.

The Kitsap Sun reports emergency crews wadded into chest-deep water during high tide to free Larson after the vehicle rolled over and off Fjord Drive south of the Poulsbo Yacht Club.

Larson was taken to Harrison Medical Center in critical condition and three firefighters were also hospitalized for hypothermia.

A 20-year-old woman who was a passenger also escaped from the vehicle on her own.

Authorities are investigating and believe speed was a factor in the crash.