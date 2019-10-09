Driver dies after SUV crashes into truck; infant survives

FAIRFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed and an infant with her was injured when her sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of a truck in south-central Nebraska.

The crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. Monday on Nebraska Highway 74, about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) west of Fairfield. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Haley Bohlen was driving west when she ran into the back of the truck, which had slowed to turn south into a field. The sheriff's office says the infant was taken to a Hastings hospital and was recovering on Tuesday. The infant's name and relationship to Bohlen hasn't been released.

The truck driver also was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver's name wasn't released.