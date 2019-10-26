https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/Drive-by-shooting-in-Preston-leaves-car-s-14564563.php
Drive-by shooting in Preston leaves car's passenger dead
PRESTON, Conn. (AP) — State police say one person has been killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting in Preston.
Police say the shooting occurred at the intersection of Route 12 and Route 2A at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say someone fired shots from one car into another, killing a passenger in that vehicle.
The shooter's car then fled the scene.
No arrests have been made and police have not released the identity of the victim.
