Doorbell cameras aid in arrests in Indianapolis killing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis men have been charged in a fatal shooting thanks in part to footage investigators obtained from the victim’s doorbell security cameras.

Johnthan Quarles, 25, and Gabriel West Jr., 28, are charged in the November 2019 killing of Aaron Jones, whose body was found in his home, where officers also found an unharmed 4-year-old child.

Quarles faces one count of murder and one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. West faces a preliminary murder charge, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Authorities said Jones had security camera doorbells attached to the front and side doors of the home, which were set to record 30-second snippets when they detect motion. Investigators used those clips and Jones' phone records to piece together a timeline of the events before his killing.

According to court documents, Quarles and another man arrived at Jones’ house and footage shows Quarles leaving through the side door just a few minutes later before he walks toward the street where his vehicle was parked out of the camera's view. He's then seen returning to the home with a third, unidentified person, who was carrying a large duffel bag.

One of the witnesses who identified Quarles to police said that Jones and Quarles had known each other since childhood.