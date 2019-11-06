Dog day care worker admits beating a client's dog to death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 23-year-old man who worked at a dog grooming and daycare business admits beating a dog to death while it was in his care.

Prosecutors say Jarrod Dillman caused the death of a 3-year-old Havanese mix named Alessio in August at PawPrints by Penny in Buffalo. Dillman admitted he used a leash to throw the dog against a wall and repeatedly kicked the dog while wearing boots.

A necropsy showed the dog died of blunt force trauma.

Dillman pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals and faces up to two years in jail when he's sentenced in January. He remains free on $5,000 bond.