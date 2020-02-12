Detroit cop gets 18 years in prison for aiding drug ring

DETROIT (AP) — A former police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in prison for assisting a drug organization while working at the Detroit department.

Federal prosecutors said Chris Staton assisted dealers by running license plates, staging a traffic stop and providing other sensitive information.

Staton “had a choice,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Cares said. “Enforce the law and protect the citizens of Detroit or use his experience as a police officer and his law enforcement tools to assist a drug trafficking empire. He chose the latter. Again. And again. And again.”

Staton, 53, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sean Cox for a conspiracy conviction. His attorney had requested a 10-year term.

“There was no competent evidence that Mr. Staton ever possessed any drugs, delivered drugs or arranged for any narcotic delivery,” Sanford Schulman said. “His culpability is near the very bottom of the list of individuals charged in the indictment.”