Detectives search for California shooting victim’s tenants

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A central California man died after being shot at his home and investigators want to talk to a couple that live at the residence, authorities said.

Detectives are also searching for a missing car rented by the victim, Alphonso Durazo, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

One of his tenants discovered Durazo, 48, shot multiple times in the garage on Sunday. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died, officials said.

Deputies have talked to several renters who live at the home, the Fresno Bee reported. But they have not found Raymond Islas, 22, and his girlfriend, Valerie “Nikki” Clark, 27. Investigators believe their statements could play an important role in the investigation, according to a news release.

Also missing is a white 2020 Toyota Corolla that Durazo had rented, the newspaper said.

The sheriff’s office said that Durazo used to be involved in gangs and that it appears some of the home’s tenants have active gang ties.