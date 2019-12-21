Detective shot during off-duty robbery intervention released

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — A Denver police detective has been released from the hospital three days after being shot multiple times when he intervened while off-duty in an alleged gas station robbery.

Officials identified the officer released Saturday as Michael Felsoci, a detective and 14-year veteran of the Denver Police Department.

Authorities allege 41-year-old Samuel McConnell was leaving the gas station in the suburban Denver community of Arvada when Felsoci tried to stop him outside.

They say McConnell immediately opened fire and shot Felsoci after the detective's gun jammed, hitting him in both arms. Felsoci's son was with him at the time, and provided emergency care until rescuers arrived.

McConnell was arrested a day later without incident after a tip led police to an apartment complex where his car was parked.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and is next due in court on Dec. 27. Court documents did not list a defense attorney.