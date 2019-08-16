Deputy shoots, wounds armed man at Florida grocery store

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida deputy shot and wounded a man who was firing a handgun in a grocery store.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that the shooting occurred Thursday afternoon at a Grocery Advantage in Pensacola.

Deputies responded to the store following reports of an active shooter. Officials say the man was inside the store and firing his gun when deputies arrived. At least one of the deputies opened fire on the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition wasn't immediately available.

No injuries were reported to anyone else in the store.

Officials didn't immediately release the names or races of the deputy or the shooting suspect.